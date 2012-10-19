NEW DELHI Oct 19 India's State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $311.75 per tonne from Dubai-based trading firm Sun International < S UIJ.J> for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.

Early this month, STC floated a tender offering 150,000 tonnes for shipments by Dec. 10 from government warehouses located on the western coast.

On Oct. 1, STC received the highest bid at $308.21 per tonne for a wheat export tender offering 120,000 tonnes on the west coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)