BRIEF-India's Everest Organics says USFDA approves facility at Aroor Village
* Says USFDA inspected manufacturing facility at Aroor Village and received final approval Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVSuwz) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Oct 19 India's State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $311.75 per tonne from Dubai-based trading firm Sun International < S UIJ.J> for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.
Early this month, STC floated a tender offering 150,000 tonnes for shipments by Dec. 10 from government warehouses located on the western coast.
On Oct. 1, STC received the highest bid at $308.21 per tonne for a wheat export tender offering 120,000 tonnes on the west coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: