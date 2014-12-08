MELBOURNE Dec 8 Societe Generale has
suspended its involvement in financing a $10 billion coal mine,
rail and port project being developed by India's GVK
conglomerate and Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, citing
the project's years-long delay.
The French bank's decision is the latest twist for a project
originally scheduled to produce coal from 2014, but which has
suffered challenges from landowners and green groups, and been
complicated by coal prices falling to more than five-year lows.
Developer GVK Hancock said that before seeking financing it
is focused on finalising approvals for the project's Alpha coal
mine in the Galilee Basin in Queensland, fighting legal disputes
against approvals already won, and securing supply agreements.
"We have been working with Societe Generale on a specific
element of the financing arrangements for our projects, but are
not currently working on that specific work package and as such
do not require their services at this time," GVK Hancock said in
an emailed statement.
The French bank said on Twitter on Friday that, "In the
context of the Alpha coal project's delay, Societe Generale has
decided, in agreement with GVK-Hancock, to suspend its mandate.
The bank has therefore no involvement with the project." (twitter.com/SocieteGenerale)
The project has been targeted by green groups opposed to
coal use and by tourism operators in Queensland, where there are
concerns about plans to dredge ahead of expanding a port near
the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef.
Green groups, which have been pressing banks to not back
coal projects, counted Societe Generale's withdrawal as another
win, following similar moves by Deutsche Bank AG,
HSBC Holdings PLC, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Greenpeace France on its Facebook page called the withdrawal
"good news".
A spokeswoman at Societe Generale Corporate and Investment
Banking in Hong Kong confirmed the bank's decision. She had no
immediate comment on whether the bank would consider lending for
the project when GVK Hancock is ready to seek financing.
GVK bought 79 percent stakes in the Alpha and Alpha West
coal projects and a 100 percent stake in another project from
Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting for $1.26 billion at the peak of
the coal boom in 2011, aiming to start producing in 2014. It
still owes $560 million for the purchase.
