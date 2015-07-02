DUBAI, July 2 Qatar Navigation (Milaha) said on Thursday its unit Qatar Shipping Company had acquired the remaining 60 percent interest in two firms which own Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers from France's Societe Generale.

The two entities, Milaha Ras Laffan and Milaha Qatar, are chartered to RasGas under a 25-year time charter contract, with 14 years and 16 years remaining under the time charter agreement respectively, according to a bourse filing.

Qatar Shipping Company owned the other 40 percent in each of the two companies prior to the transaction, for which the deal value was not disclosed. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)