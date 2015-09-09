* Gulf govts eye bank debt as lower oil prices trim budgets
* SocGen launched new infrastructure banking team in Dubai
in May
* It is lending more to expand business with companies
By David French
DUBAI, Sept 9 Gulf state-owned firms are
increasingly turning to banks to finance infrastructure
projects, according to Societe Generale, as
governments hit by lower oil prices seek commercial routes to
see through extensive development plans.
A drop in oil prices, which hit a six-and-a-half-year low
last month, has pushed some Gulf state budgets into deficit for
the first time in years, including in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Despite this, governments have maintained that
infrastructure schemes deemed important to the economy will go
ahead. But with less money to spend, they will be unable to
write the huge cheques that had previously funded schemes.
Liquidity in the Gulf banking system is also tightening, as
government deposits have declined, potentially opening the door
for international players to regain market share lost in the
wake of their own pull-back after the global financial crisis
when cash-rich local banks stole a march.
"The government-related entities (GREs) are more keen to
have their projects funded by banks, as opposed to expecting the
state to finance it directly," said Richad Soundardjee, Societe
Generale's chief regional officer for the Middle East.
He added SocGen - France's second-biggest listed lender -
had "a very good pipeline of projects" for this year and next in
the Gulf, without elaborating.
Evidence of GRE fundraising is growing: Saudi Electricity Co
is seeking loans worth around $2.3 billion and setting up a
sukuk programme worth $1.5 billion, while Oman Oil Refineries
and Petroleum Industries Co (ORPIC) will borrow to finance 70
percent of its planned $5.2 billion plastics production complex.
Saudi Aramco is looking for a $5 billion loan to extract
cash used to build a refinery in a joint venture with China's
Sinopec to spend on other projects.
SocGen has invested in its capabilities in this area in
recent months, taking on more staff in Dubai to launch a
"structured finance" team in May to handle infrastructure
financing.
Soundardjee declined to give firm numbers about the new team
specifically, but said the corporate and investment banking
(CIB) department it is part of had grown between 10-15 percent
in the Middle East since he took over in October 2013.
The structured finance team forms part of Soundardjee's
five-year plan to expand the French bank's operations in the
Middle East, which also includes combining the lender's CIB
operations into one entity with private banking and brokerage to
increase cross-selling opportunities.
The final aspect of that - the integration of the Newedge
brokerage arm - will be completed later this month, he said.
The bank is also seeking to expand its GRE and corporate
client base, initially through higher lending.
"Although we don't see ourselves as only a lending bank, we
also understand that you have to show balance-sheet commitment
to get access to business with more value add," Soundardjee
said.
