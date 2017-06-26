PARIS, June 26 Societe Generale has expanded its group management committee as France's third-biggest listed bank prepares a strategic plan due to be presented on November 28.

Philippe Amestoy, deputy chief of SocGen's French retail arm Credit du Nord, has been appointed head of operations and transformation for retail banking activities in France as of July 1, the bank said in a press release.

He will also join the management committee.

Cecile Bartenieff, who this month was appointed chief operating officer for global banking and investor solutions division, and Francois Bloch, chief executive of its Romanian operations, will also join the committee on July 1, the bank said.

The group's management committee meets several times a year to discuss and consider strategy and is composed of around 60 senior executives. The changes announced on Monday will raise the number of executives to 63. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Jason Neely)