PARIS May 4 Societe Generale,
France's second-biggest listed bank, reported a 19 percent fall
in quarterly net income on Thursday after it set aside 350
million euros ($381.3 million) to cover legal bills.
SocGen said on Thursday in a separate statement that it had
signed a confidential settlement agreement with the Libyan
Investment Authority on the back of a case focused on five
trades totalling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and
2009.
First-quarter net income fell to 747 million euros from 924
million euros a year earlier. This came below the average of
four analyst estimates of 975 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Its revenues rose 4.8 percent to 6.5 billion euros in the
first quarter, above the poll average of 6.38 billion, boosted
by its retail activities outside France, financial services to
companies such as fleet management, and stronger results at its
investment bank.
($1 = 0.9180 euros)
