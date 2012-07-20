* SEC says CEO Moshayedi traded on confidential info
* Company disclosed formal SEC investigation in 2009
July 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said it has filed a civil complaint against the chief
executive of solid state drive-maker STEC Inc for
insider trading in a secondary offering of his shares.
STEC's CEO, Manouch Moshayedi, had information that a major
customer's demand for one of the company's most profitable
products was less than expected, the regulator said.
The SEC alleged that Moshayedi sought to take advantage of
an upward trend in the stock price of STEC by selling a
significant portion of his holdings and shares owned by his
brother, who is also a company co-founder.
The company disclosed in 2009 that the SEC was conducting a
formal investigation involving trading in the company's
securities.
STEC said last year the regulator was considering a civil
injunction against the company, its CEO and president, following
the investigation.
The SEC will not bring an enforcement action against the
company or any of its other executive officers, STEC said in a
statement.
The SEC complaint seeks to bar Moshayedi from serving as an
officer or director of any registered public company.