* Current pricing lags nickel price developments

* Aperam says pricing needs to be more consistent (Adds CEO Darmayan's comments to Reuters)

By Silvia Antonioli

STOCKHOLM, Sept 12 European stainless steel maker Aperam is discussing with its customers a possible change to a new, clearer and more consistent pricing mechanism for the alloy, CEO Philippe Darmayan said on Wednesday.

Aperam is suggesting changes that will make stainless steel pricing more like the system used for aluminium or copper, which is accepted worldwide and is based on the daily price of the metals on the London Metal Exchange (LME) plus an extra component agreed between the mill and the customer, Darmayan said.

"Aluminium has a pricing mechanism, which is the 'LME plus' system, that is accepted all along the value chain," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a Metal Bulletin stainless steel conference.

"We have a heterogeneity in the stainless pricing which is not normal, which allows speculation, which allows part of the industry to guess the evolution of the price before it happens. So it's time now to open the discussions with our customers," Darmayan said.

"We should move to an effective price system which allows everything to be known when a contract is placed, from the quantity to the price and the time delivery, which today in Europe is not the norm."

The current European pricing mechanism lags price developments for nickel, which represents one of the biggest costs for stainless steelmakers, the Aperam executive said.

The pricing is currently composed of two elements, a base price and a monthly alloy surcharge.

The base price is agreed between the mill and the customer on a monthly, quarterly or longer basis, while the monthly alloy surcharge is calculated using a formula based on the average price of nickel and of other alloys present in stainless steel, for the month or two months before the booking.

With the current pricing mechanism, stockist and buyers can estimate how the alloy surcharge is going to move before the number is formally announced by the mills.

So when nickel prices fall European customers often delay or cancel their purchase or buy lower volumes, in spite of what is agreed in the contract, as they anticipate stainless steel prices will also decline in the near future.

This can be very damaging for European producers, the chief executive of major stainless steel producer Acerinox, Bernardo Velazquez, said on Wednesday. (Editing by Anthony Barker)