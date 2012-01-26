LONDON Jan 26 The London Metal Exchange
reinstated 274 steel billet warrants previously held by bankrupt
brokerage MF Global, the exchange said on Thursday.
Last November the exchange had suspended the validity of the
274 warrants, which were held by MF Global on behalf
of steel trading house Stemcor, after the broker's administrator
had taken control of the them.
The LME had stated in November that since it had reason to
believe the holder of the warrants was not prepared to comply
with its rules on lending guidance the warrants would not
constitute live warrants for the purposes of calculating
dominant positions under the lending guidance.