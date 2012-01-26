* Warrants cancellation accelerated contract decline-traders
* MF Global held warrants in behalf of Stemcor
LONDON Jan 26 The London Metal Exchange
reinstated 274 steel billet warrants previously held by bankrupt
brokerage MF Global, the exchange said on Thursday.
The warrants suspension last November has accelerated the
decline of the LME steel billet contract, a steel derivative
that has so far failed to meet expectations, steel traders said
this month.
The exchange had suspended the validity of the 274 warrants,
which were held by MF Global on behalf of steel
trading house Stemcor, after the broker's administrator had
taken control of the them.
The LME had stated in November that since it had reason to
believe the holder of the warrants was not prepared to comply
with its rules on lending guidance the warrants would not
constitute live warrants for the purposes of calculating
dominant positions under the lending guidance.
LME warrants are receipts for physical material held in
warehouses approved by the exchange.
Every warrant represents 65 tonnes of metal therefore the
274 warrants represent almost 18,000 tonnes of steel billet.
Under LME guidelines to prevent market abuse, a party
holding a dominant position in warrants, or over 50 percent of
the total, must be prepared to lend metal to other parties if
the LME requires it.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy in the United
States last October after piling up risky bets on debt from
troubled euro zone nations.