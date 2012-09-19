SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Instituto Aço Brasil is
considering lowering estimates for raw steel output this year
after August data disappointed, Marco Polo de Mello Lopes, the
president of the group representing steel mills in Brazil, said
on Wednesday.
Output of raw steel in Brazil fell 6.3 percent in August to
2.837 million tonnes from a year earlier, IABr said earlier in
the day. Production slipped 5.5 percent from July in an
indication that woes afflicting mills, such as high imports and
oversupply of some flat steel products, still remain.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Lisa Von Ahn)