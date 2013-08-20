RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Brazilian steel mills are
unlikely to see raw steel output grow this year, with sales
expected to rise at a slower pace than previously thought,
according to estimates unveiled Tuesday by the industry's most
influential Brazilian lobby group.
Previously, Instituto Aço Brasil had expected increases of
5.8 percent in raw steel output and of 7.6 percent in domestic
sales. The group, known by its acronym of IABr in the country,
now expects sales to rise 5.3 percent in 2013, with output
showing no growth.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)