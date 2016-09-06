(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 6 When G20 leaders met in the
Chinese city of Hangzhou this week, they did so under, if not
quite blue skies, at least smog-free skies.
That's because the Chinese authorities had ordered hundreds
of industrial plants in and around the city to close.
A survey of 32 construction-steel mills in the region by
industry consultancy Mysteel found almost half had either halted
or curbed output since July.
Such is the nature of a command economy.
What the rest of the G20 would really like to see is that
same draconian action extended permanently to more Chinese steel
capacity. Ideally around 300 million tonnes of it.
Because while everyone is agreed that overcapacity in the
steel sector is "a global issue" requiring "a global solution",
to quote the U.S. government Fact Sheet on the G20 meet, the
fact of the matter is that a large part of that steel
overcapacity is in one country.
And although Beijing has committed to eliminating a very
large amount of steel capacity, 150 million tonnes over a
five-year period, it is highly unlikely to stem the flow of
steel products into the rest of the world.
Everyone knows this but the best the G20 could come up with
is a global forum to "address steel excess capacity and
encourage adjustments, and to report back to the G20 in 2017".
TAKING THE PAIN
Beijing's determination to address its own steel problems
shouldn't be dismissed lightly.
It has set a target of 45 million tonnes so far this year
and although it is running a little behind schedule, the Chinese
government does targets well.
And hitting that target will come at a massive social and
financial cost.
Britain is currently in hand-wringing mode about the fate of
the Port Talbot steel plant in Wales, which employs around 4,000
workers.
If China makes good on its pledges of cutting both steel and
coal capacity, job losses will be in the hundreds of thousands
while closures risk opening a Pandora's box of toxic debt.
Would the European Union, for example, be prepared to
enforce similar action on its own steel sector, which has also
suffered from chronic overcapacity for years?
Answers on a postcard to Brussels.
CAPACITY IS NOT PRODUCTION
The problem is not Beijing's willingness to try and do
something about its leviathan steel sector but the effectiveness
of its capacity closure programme.
China's own steel association, CISA, has previously
estimated there may be around 300 million tonnes of excess
capacity in the country.
Quite evidently, that's a lot more than the government's
official closure target.
More importantly, what exactly is being closed? Are they
active steel production lines? Or are they dead mothballed
mills? Or is it "zombie" capacity that flits in and out of
productive life as prices and margins allow?
Because if it's the latter two, there will be little or no
impact on actual production, or, if there is, it will be a
counter-intuitive one of higher run-rates as other mills benefit
from improved margins.
Analysts at Macquarie Bank argue that "while rhetoric and
news flow remains highly visible, our industry contacts
continually tell us that they do not believe that capacity
closures (...) will have any impact on output or prices".
"There is a clear belief that there remains enough latent
capacity in the system that no 'effective operating capacity'
will need to be closed to reach the targets outlined by the
government." ("Supply side reforms report", Aug. 31, 2016)
The bank's comments pertain not just to steel but also to
other Chinese industrial sectors weighed down by excess capacity
such as coal and aluminium.
The closure of plants in and around Hangzhou in recent weeks
offers an interesting lesson in how capacity closures can
generate unexpected side-effects.
Chinese steel prices have risen since late May, with mills
reporting some of the best profits, or in some cases just
profits, for years.
Demand has played its part in that but the removal, albeit
temporary, of significant production capacity for the G20 meet
has acted as a price accelerator.
And faced with higher prices and improved margins, China's
mills have done what any other industrial plant would do: Lift
production.
After falling sharply over the first two months of 2016,
national steel production has been running at higher
year-on-year levels since March.
So too have exports.
SEE YOU NEXT YEAR?
The growth in exports has, however, slowed significantly to
"just" 8.5 percent over the January-July period from close to 20
percent last year.
That's down to improved demand, a result of China's mini
stimulus earlier this year, which like previous stimulus
packages has been directed down the tried-and-trusted channels
of infrastructure build and housing construction.
The irony is that such command-economy stimulus might prove
as effective an antidote to the global steel sector's woes as
capacity closures.
Yet there is no sense that the G20 is seriously thinking
about the demand side of the equation. Economic stimulus in the
form of infrastructure build is so, well, Chinese isn't it?
And given no-one else seems ready to address their own
regional excess capacity, the immediate outlook seems to be for
more of the same.
Which, as the U.S. pointedly noted in its official
statement, means addressing "many of the trade-related
challenges in the global steel industry".
"This includes enforcing 160 anti-dumping and countervailing
duty orders on steel and steel-related products, tracking U.S.
and global steel trade flows, working to address evasion of
anti-dumping and countervailing duties and upholding U.S. rights
under trade agreements."
For which read a continuation and possible escalation of the
already simmering global steel trade wars.
The next G20 meeting is scheduled for early July in Germany.
That's when the global forum on steel will report back.
On current trends China will have exported another 100
million tonnes of steel products by then.
That sound you can hear echoing all the way from Hangzhou is
of a steel can being kicked further down the road.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)