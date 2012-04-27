LONDON, April 27 Global and Chinese steel consumption growth will slow down in 2012, affected by weaker economic growth in top consumer China and uncertainties about the debt crisis in the euro zone, the World Steel Association said on Friday.

"Our key negative is uncertainty over the euro zone," said Edwin Basson, the association director general, adding that the association forecasts negative growth in the EU this year.

A slowdown in China is also going to have a negative impact on steel consumption growth, according to the industry body.

"China has approached the top inflection point, when growth starts to slow down. After a long period of strong (steel consumption) growth of around 10 percent now we forecast 4 percent growth for 2012 and 2013 in China," Basson added. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)