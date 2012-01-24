* Business volume is contracting due to credit restrictions

* There will be job cuts and restructuring in Europe-source

* Insolvency is a reality in Southern Europe

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Jan 24 Steel raw material suppliers are carrying out stricter credit checks on steelmakers and are requiring shorter payment terms from some medium-small producers, especially in southern Europe, as they worry about defaults, industry sources said this week.

This, coupled with banks' reluctance to lend money is having a serious impact on the European steel and metals sector, causing a sharp business activity contraction.

"Risk management offices at iron ore and coal suppliers are worried about their European customers' financial reliability so after last summer's financial storm they have decided to put under a magnifier their clients' finances," said a raw material buyer at a medium-sized steel maker in Southern Europe.

"They ask steelmakers balance sheet and cash flow information and require letters of credit as a condition for the delivery, while banks offer fewer credit lines."

Until recently, many market players in southern Europe have worked without the need of letters of credit and this increased need for proof of financial stability is hindering business activity, steel traders said.

"There is a direct relation between the financial crisis and the money availability for companies," a Swiss-based steel trader said. "Everyone has to guarantee its credit now if he wants to bring the money home."

PAY ME, QUICKLY

Raw material suppliers are also shortening payment terms if they are not satisfied with their clients' financial situation.

For iron ore and coal for example, miners used to accept payment within 30-45 days after loading but now in some cases, they expect to receive the payment when they are loading the material on the ship, the steelmaker said.

In other cases, producers are cutting the supply volumes to some customers to reduce their exposure to a potential default.

As from a quality point of view many steelmakers are tied to one or few particular suppliers, this is putting these companies under additional financial stress and is impacting their production.

This extra requirement does not only come from ex-Europe suppliers, EU players are also requiring increased assurance against default.

"Some German ferroalloys suppliers asked for more information on our bank credit facilities for our French plants but I suppose it is understandable given the financial climate in Europe," said raw material buyer at another steel company.

Medium-small companies are struggling to secure credit even if they are in a good financial shape and this is denting trading volumes, steel traders said.

"Today, in Southern Europe, insolvency is a reality across the board in every sector and this will cut customers' propensity to buy too," the Swiss-based trader said.

The EU, the world's second-largest steel producer, saw its crude steel production growth slow sharply in 2011, hampered by a deepening sovereign debt crisis and the threat of economic recession.

Many industry experts say European production might fall in the next few years.

Increasing credit restrictions and insolvency worries will continue to weigh on the European steel industry in the next few months.

"There are no growth expectations," said the source at the first steelmaker. "There will be job cuts and restructuring." (Editing by Keiron Henderson)