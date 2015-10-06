* 700 mln T out of 2.3 bln T steel capacity is 'spare'-CRU
* Cuts of 400-500 mln T needed by 2020 to balance mkt-CRU
* Under 50 percent of mills can make money at current
prices-VTB
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Oct 6 The global steel industry faces an
escalating crisis and any mill closures already in prospect look
unlikely to be enough to restore profitability in the sector.
Britain's second-largest steelmaker SSI UK went
into liquidation last week, citing a slump in steel prices and
record exports from China, which produces half the world's
steel.
Similar troubles are circling South Africa's second-largest
steelmaker Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium, which is
undergoing so-called business rescue proceedings, while Tata
Steel and U.S. Steel Corp have curtailed
capacity this year.
Experts say measures taken so far are nowhere near enough.
"The steel industry is in its worst recession in 10 years,
potentially it's as bad as 1991-92," said VTB Capital's global
head of commodities research Wiktor Bielski. "There's almost
nobody who isn't hurting right now. Less than 50 percent of the
global industry can make money at current prices."
Consultants CRU said 700 million tonnes out of a total 2.3
billion tonnes of steelmaking capacity is "spare", with cuts of
400 to 500 million tonnes needed by 2020 to balance the market.
Few believe such cuts will materialise, not least because an
estimated 300 million tonnes of spare capacity sits in China,
where trimming a sector that employs millions could spark
unrest.
"It is the rule of the market. If not China, it will be
Indian, Russian or Turkish mills, the more competitive will
outlive the high-cost producers in the developed economies,"
said a China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) officer.
CISA expects China's steel exports will exceed 100 million
tonnes this year, after surging 50 percent last year to 94
million. This flood of cheap Chinese steel has helped send
global prices ST-CRU-IDX to their lowest in 11 years.
MOST EFFICIENT
"Global steel prices have fallen more than iron ore in the
last few weeks. In southern Europe we see steel from China at
around 300 euros per tonne, significantly below the cost of the
most efficient (EU) producer," said Voestalpine Chief
Executive Wolfgang Eder.
Scarcely a month goes by without news of new protectionist
measures, actions which many experts see as counter-productive
in the long run because they reinforce overcapacity.
"The best market is a market that is as free as possible
from artificial restrictions within the rules of the World Trade
Organisation," said Edwin Basson, director general of the World
Steel Association.
Yet protectionism is popular, and political and labour
pressures to keep mills running are intense, not just in China,
as ArcelorMittal learnt in 2012 when it faced threats
of nationalisation on attempting to close blast furnaces in
France.
At the same time global steel demand remains lacklustre.
Consultancy CRU estimates demand, which has been growing
anaemically since the financial crisis, will fall 3 percent this
year, thanks in part to the economic slowdown in China, which
consumes half the world's steel. It sees compound annual growth
in demand of 2 percent between 2015 and 2019.
"It (the steel sector) needs large scale rationalisation, or
for demand to pick up," said MEPS analyst Jeremy Platt. "But
that doesn't look likely."
(Additional reporting by Pratima Desai, Jan Harvey, Eric Onstad
in London and Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore; Editing by
Veronica Brown and David Holmes)