LONDON Oct 16 Time is running out to save the
British steel sector, steelmakers and unions warned on Friday
following news of hundreds more possible job cuts.
Tata Steel, the biggest steelmaker in the country,
is expected to cut around 1,200 jobs at its Scunthorpe plant in
northern England, a union source said earlier. The firm has
already cut thousands of UK jobs since it entered the sector in
2007.
A Tata spokesman said it continued to review the performance
of its business, without addressing reports of job losses.
The government convened a crisis summit on the steel sector
on Friday, where it pledged to set up working groups to tackle
energy and environmental costs, business rates, regulations and
industrial competitiveness.
The summit followed the liquidation of SSI UK - the
country's second-largest steelmaker - earlier this month,
resulting in the loss of 2,000 direct jobs and thousands more
jobs indirectly related to steelmaking.
"I cannot emphasise enough that there is an urgency here and
very little time before we start to see more job losses. This
really is about saving Britain's steel industry and time is of
the essence," said Gareth Stace, director of industry group UK
Steel.
The Unite union said: "Now is not the time for platitudes
from government ministers, we need urgent action. The government
... needs to take action against the dumping of cheap Chinese
imports and ... high energy costs."
According to government figures, British energy-intensive
industries like steel paid about 80 percent more for electricity
than the EU average in the first six months of this year, versus
about 33 percent more in the last six months of 2013.
Aside from this, producing steel profitably in Britain is
difficult due to cheap imports, especially from China, a strong
currency, poor demand plus "green" taxes imposed on heavy
industry that are some of the highest in the world.
Also, steel prices globally ST-CRU-IDX are at their lowest
levels in over a decade thanks to over-capacity and tepid global
economic growth, especially in China, which consumes nearly half
the world's steel.
"There is no straightforward solution to the complex global
challenges facing the steel industry. But today was an
important opportunity to bring the key players together and we
now have a framework of action," said British business secretary
Sajid Javid.
The British steel sector currently employs fewer than 20,000
people directly, down from about 200,000 in the 1970s.
