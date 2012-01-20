LONDON Jan 20 European steelmakers have
announced several production cuts in the face of weaker demand,
and more furnaces are likely to be idled in coming months.
Some producers have announced restarts and even an
expansion, but curtailments are likely to dominate as consumers
prefer to run down their stocks in an uncertain economic
environment.
Below are some details of the major steel cutbacks, or
related announcements, along with limited restarts in Europe:
CUTBACKS
ARCELORMITTAL
On Oct. 21, ArcelorMittal, the world's largest
producer of steel, said it would temporarily close a blast
furnace at its plant in Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, due to weaker
steel demand in Europe. It said the furnace would restart as
soon as market conditions allowed.
At the end of September, it said it would halt production at
its plant in Sestao, Spain during November and December.
In January, however, it extended the closure,
saying it did not forecast a market improvement in the South of
Europe that would allow a restart in the first months of 2012.
The complex includes two electric arc furnaces and seven
rolling mills and has a capacity of 1.8 million tonnes of hot
rolled steel coils and 600,000 tonnes of pickled coils per year.
At the end of September, ArcelorMittal said it would idle an
electric arc furnace and some steel production lines at its long
carbon steel mill in Madrid on weak demand.
It then announced in January that it will prolong the
closure of the Madrid plant for an indefinite period due to
continued weakness in demand.
In October the company shut blast furnace No. 1 at its plant
in Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany and a second blast furnace at its
Florange plant due to weak demand.
On Sept. 27, it announced it would idle the electric arc
furnace and cut some steel re-rolling lines at its Schifflange
and Rodange plants in Luxembourg due to poor demand from the
construction sector.
The steelmaker announced in June a temporary output stoppage
during Q4 at its plant in Liege, Belgium. On Oct. 12 it said it
had decided to shut for good its two blast furnaces near Liege
in part due to the worsening economic situation.
In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel,
of which 37 percent was in Western Europe and 11 percent in
Central and Eastern Europe.
CELSA
In October, Spanish steelmaker Celsa said it was considering
cutting production at some European steel plants in the next few
months in response to apparent lower consumption.
The firm, the seventh largest steelmaker in Europe, was
operating at an average capacity of 70 percent in Spain and
France and slightly more in the rest of Europe by the end of
2011.
SALZGITTER
On Sept. 29 Germany's second largest steelmaker, Salzgitter
AG, said it would cut flat steel production by 10
percent, or roughly 300,000 tonnes, in 2011. The company said
some flat steel production had been cut already in Q3, with
therest to come in Q4.
On Oct. 12 it said it was still producing liquid steel at
full capacity, but added it was "constantly monitoring the
production situation."
SSAB
Sweden's SSAB told Reuters it had yet to restart
one of its three blast furnaces in Sweden, which it shut
temporarily in summer 2011 for relining. The steelmaker is
running just below 70 percent of its total production capacity
of 3.7 million tonnes per year.
On Oct. 12 the company said it would produce less ordinary
steel and more products such as quenched and tempered steel as
niche grades are more resistant to economic slowdown.
TATA STEEL
Tata, the world's No. 7 steelmaker, announced in
December it would mothball a hot strip mill at its Llanwern site
in Newport, south Wales on weak demand for steel and a poor
economic outlook.
The company had already cut production capacity from 85-90
percent in the first half 2011 to 80-85 percent in the second
half.
In September, 2011, Tata Steel's European unit, Corus, shut
down one of its four blast furnaces in Scunthorpe. Another blast
furnace at the site was idled a few years ago on a long-term
basis, while the two remaining furnaces are currently operating.
Tata Steel Europe is the second largest steel producer in
Europe with an annual capacity of 18 million tonnes.
THYSSENKRUPP
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker,
brought forward planned maintenance at blast furnace 9 in
Duisburg, Germany, due to a decline in steel flat products
orders. The works started at the beginning of January and will
take about five months to complete, it said.
The blast furnace has a capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day of
steel or almost 2 million tonnes per year.
The company owns three other blast furnaces in Duisburg with
capacities of 5,000 tonnes, 10,000 tonnes and 12,000 tonnes a
day of crude steel production.
ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe is producing crude steel at about
75 percent of its capacity since January 2012 down from almost
100 percent one year before while hot-rolled mills were working
at more than 80 percent of capacity, a spokesman said.
U.S. STEEL
U.S. Steel said in its Q2 2011 results that a blast
furnace in Serbia that had been shut for planned maintenance
early in the quarter remained idled due to reduced spot market
prices and weaker demand.
On Jan. 9 the firm said it would cut back to a four-day
working week for the majority of the workforce at its
under-performing Serbian unit to reduce costs.
On Dec. 15 the company said it would scale down production
at its Slovak unit by cutting one working day a week from
January.
VOESTALPINE
Austrian steel products group Voestalpine said it
was reducing steel production capacity by 10 percent in fourth
quarter 2011 and would decide in January on capacity for
the quarters ahead.
RESTARTS AND EXPANSIONS
ARCELORMITTAL
ArcelorMittal restarted at end 2011 a blast furnace in
Fos-Sur-Mer, France. It had been idled in December 2010 for
repairs.
On Oct. 5 the company said it expected to return to
pre-crisis production levels sooner than previously thought in
2011, with a further boost seen for 2012.
METINVEST
On Dec. 6 Ukraine's biggest steel producer Metinvest
said it planned to invest about $1 billion in its
Yenakiyeve Iron and Steel Works to boost the plant's annual
output to 4.5 million tonnes from the current level of 2.7
million.
Metinvest also said it had opened a new blast furnace at
Yenakiyeve in eastern Ukraine, which would increase pig iron
production to 3.0 million tonnes per year from 1.8 million.
RIVA GROUP
The company restarted blast furnace number 4 at its Ilva
plant in Taranto, Italy, in April 2011 after it had been shut
for three years. In January after a slight pick-up in demand, it
restarted strip mill number 1, which had been idled in October.
With four out of its five blast furnaces
currently active, Ilva is now running at near full capacity of
11.5 million tonnes per year.
Riva Group was the world's 17th largest steelmaker in 2010
with production of 14 million tonnes.
SAHAVIRIYA STEEL
Thailand's Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI) had
initially said it would restart the Teesside Cast Products
integrated mill in northeast England in December 2011.
It says the restart will be postponed to an unspecified date
as some works still have to be completed due to factors such as
unfavourable weather and industrial action. The plant has annual
steel slab production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per year.
SSI bought the Teesside operation from Tata Steel in
February, 2011. It was mothballed in early 2010 after a
consortium of off-takers withdrew from a 10-year supply
agreement.