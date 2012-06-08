(Updates ArcelorMittal Spanish plants, Celsa, SSI, Lisco)

LONDON, June 8 European steelmakers have announced output cuts due to weaker demand and said more furnaces could be idled. Some have announced restarts and even expansions, but curtailments are more likely as consumers prefer to run down their stocks in an uncertain economic environment.

EUROPE

CUTBACKS

ARCELORMITTAL

In June 2011, ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel, announced a temporary stoppage at its plant near Liege, Belgium. On Oct. 12 it said it had decided to shut for good its two blast furnaces in Liege.

It halted one furnace at the Florange plant, France, in July 2011 and shut the other furnace in October 2011 on weak demand. In June 2012 it said it will keep its Florange plant shut until at least the end of the year.

In September 2011, it announced it would idle the electric arc furnace and cut some steel re-rolling lines at its Schifflange and Rodange plants in Luxembourg.

In October 2011, it said it would temporarily close a blast furnace at its plant in Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, and shut blast furnace No. 1 at its plant in Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany .

In October it also idled an electric arc furnace and some steel production lines at its long carbon steel mill in Madrid and halted production at its plant in Sestao, Spain.

It recently announced the Sestao plant will restart at 0.8 million tonnes per year in June while blast furnace number 2 at its Gijon plant, also in Spain, which has capacity of 2.2 million tonnes per year, will stop in July for relining.

In early 2012 it said it would prolong the closure of the plants in Spain and in Luxembourg.

In 2010, the ArcelorMittal group produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel, of which 48 percent was made in Europe. In 2011 it produced 91.9 million tonnes of which 46 percent in Europe.

CELSA

In April 2012, an executive at Spanish steelmaker Celsa said the company had cut rebar production at its Spanish sites to 65-70 percent of capacity down from 70-75 percent six more before.

DUFERCO

On March 28, privately owned steel producer and trader Duferco said it will permanently close its steel plant near Charleroi in Belgium, affecting about 1,000 employees. The Carsid site at Marcinelle had been idle since late 2008, while Duferco evaluated options for the plant.

SALZGITTER

On Sept 2011, Germany's second-largest steelmaker, Salzgitter AG, said it would cut flat steel production by 10 percent, or roughly 300,000 tonnes, from the fourth quarter of 2011. The company said some flat steel production had been cut already in Q3, with the rest to come in Q4.

SEVERSTAL

Russian steelmaker Severstal's Italian affiliate, Lucchini, was producing steel at about 65 percent of its capacity in January 2012, down from 80 percent a year ago.

SSAB

Sweden's SSAB said it had restarted the largest of its two blast furnaces in Oxeloesund, which was shut temporarily in summer 2011 for relining works and remained closed until the beginning of 2012 due to weak market conditions.

Currently and for a brief transition period, all three SSAB's blast furnace in Sweden will be operating, but the company is now planning the temporary closure of the smaller blast furnace in Oxeloesund. Market demand will determine when the smaller blast furnace can be brought into operation again.

TATA STEEL

Tata Steel, the world's No. 7 steelmaker, cut production capacity from 85 to 90 percent in the first half 2011 to 80 to 85 percent in the second half.

In September 2011, Tata Steel's European unit, Corus, shut down one of its four blast furnaces in Scunthorpe. Another blast furnace at the site was idled a few years ago on a long-term basis, while the two remaining furnaces are currently operating. Tata Steel Europe is the second-largest steel producer in Europe with an annual capacity of 18 million tonnes.

THAMESTEEL

On Jan 2011, UK-based steel producer Thamesteel, owned by Saudi group Al-Tuwairqi Group, entered administration. Its facilities near Sheerness, in south-east England, include an electric arc furnace.

THYSSENKRUPP

ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker halted production at blast furnace 9 in Duisburg, Germany, at the beginning of January to undertake maintenance works.

The blast furnace has a capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day of steel or almost 2 million tonnes per year.

The company owns three other blast furnaces in Duisburg with capacities of 5,000 tonnes, 10,000 tonnes and 12,000 tonnes a day of crude steel production.

ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe was producing crude steel at about 75 percent of its capacity since January 2012, down from almost 100 percent one year ago, while hot-rolled mills were working at more than 80 percent of capacity, a spokesman said.

U.S. STEEL

U.S. Steel shut down a blast furnace in Serbia in early Q2 2011 before selling its Serbian unit to the state.

Companies from Luxembourg, Russia and Ukraine have expressed interest in bidding for Serbia's sole steel mill, the government said in April.

VOESTALPINE

Austria's Voestalpine reduced steel production capacity by 10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 but then resumed full steel production as of January thanks to an upturn in business conditions.

RESTARTS AND EXPANSIONS

ARCELORMITTAL

ArcelorMittal restarted at end 2011 a blast furnace in Fos-Sur-Mer, France. It had been idled in December 2010 for repairs.

METINVEST

On Dec. 6 Ukraine's biggest steel producer Metinvest said it planned to invest about $1 billion in its Yenakiyeve Iron and Steel Works to boost the plant's annual output to 4.5 million tonnes from 2.7 million currently.

Metinvest also said it had opened a new blast furnace at Yenakiyeve in eastern Ukraine, which would increase pig iron production to 3.0 million tonnes per year from 1.8 million.

RIVA GROUP

The company restarted blast furnace number 4 at its Ilva plant in Taranto, Italy, in April 2011 after it had been shut for three years. With four out of its five blast furnaces currently active, Ilva is now running at near full capacity of 11.5 million tonnes per year.

Riva Group was the world's 17th largest steelmaker in 2010 with production of 14 million tonnes.

SAHAVIRIYA STEEL

Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI) UK restarted the blast furnace at its Teesside steel plant in the UK in April.

The plant, which has annual steel slab production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes, was mothballed at the beginning of 2010 by its previous owner, Tata Steel.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

CUTBACKS

ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA

In January 2012, ArcelorMittal South Africa restarted production at its Newcastle plant. The plant was closed in August 2011 after a furnace failure.

LISCO

Libya's state-owned steelmaker Lisco restarted most of its steel production operations in the first half of 2012, about a year after it had to suspend activities due to conflicts that later saw Libya's former dictator, Muammar Gaddafi, overthrown, captured and killed.

