LONDON, June 8 European steelmakers have
announced output cuts due to weaker demand and said more
furnaces could be idled. Some have announced restarts and even
expansions, but curtailments are more likely as consumers prefer
to run down their stocks in an uncertain economic environment.
EUROPE
CUTBACKS
ARCELORMITTAL
In June 2011, ArcelorMittal, the world's largest
producer of steel, announced a temporary stoppage at its plant
near Liege, Belgium. On Oct. 12 it said it had decided to shut
for good its two blast furnaces in Liege.
It halted one furnace at the Florange plant, France, in July
2011 and shut the other furnace in October 2011 on weak demand.
In June 2012 it said it will keep its Florange plant shut until
at least the end of the year.
In September 2011, it announced it would idle the electric
arc furnace and cut some steel re-rolling lines at its
Schifflange and Rodange plants in Luxembourg.
In October 2011, it said it would temporarily close a blast
furnace at its plant in Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, and shut blast
furnace No. 1 at its plant in Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany .
In October it also idled an electric arc furnace and some
steel production lines at its long carbon steel mill in Madrid
and halted production at its plant in Sestao, Spain.
It recently announced the Sestao plant will restart at 0.8
million tonnes per year in June while blast furnace number 2 at
its Gijon plant, also in Spain, which has capacity of 2.2
million tonnes per year, will stop in July for relining.
In early 2012 it said it would prolong the closure of the
plants in Spain and in Luxembourg.
In 2010, the ArcelorMittal group produced 92,629,000 tonnes
of steel, of which 48 percent was made in Europe. In 2011 it
produced 91.9 million tonnes of which 46 percent in Europe.
CELSA
In April 2012, an executive at Spanish steelmaker Celsa said
the company had cut rebar production at its Spanish sites to
65-70 percent of capacity down from 70-75 percent six more
before.
DUFERCO
On March 28, privately owned steel producer and trader
Duferco said it will permanently close its steel plant near
Charleroi in Belgium, affecting about 1,000 employees. The
Carsid site at Marcinelle had been idle since late 2008, while
Duferco evaluated options for the plant.
SALZGITTER
On Sept 2011, Germany's second-largest steelmaker, Salzgitter
AG, said it would cut flat steel production by 10
percent, or roughly 300,000 tonnes, from the fourth quarter of
2011. The company said some flat steel production had been cut
already in Q3, with the rest to come in Q4.
SEVERSTAL
Russian steelmaker Severstal's Italian affiliate,
Lucchini, was producing steel at about 65 percent of its
capacity in January 2012, down from 80 percent a year ago.
SSAB
Sweden's SSAB said it had restarted the largest
of its two blast furnaces in Oxeloesund, which was shut
temporarily in summer 2011 for relining works and remained
closed until the beginning of 2012 due to weak market
conditions.
Currently and for a brief transition period, all three
SSAB's blast furnace in Sweden will be operating, but the
company is now planning the temporary closure of the smaller
blast furnace in Oxeloesund. Market demand will determine when
the smaller blast furnace can be brought into operation again.
TATA STEEL
Tata Steel, the world's No. 7 steelmaker, cut
production capacity from 85 to 90 percent in the first half 2011
to 80 to 85 percent in the second half.
In September 2011, Tata Steel's European unit, Corus, shut
down one of its four blast furnaces in Scunthorpe. Another blast
furnace at the site was idled a few years ago on a long-term
basis, while the two remaining furnaces are currently operating.
Tata Steel Europe is the second-largest steel
producer in Europe with an annual capacity of 18 million tonnes.
THAMESTEEL
On Jan 2011, UK-based steel producer Thamesteel, owned by
Saudi group Al-Tuwairqi Group, entered administration. Its
facilities near Sheerness, in south-east England, include an
electric arc furnace.
THYSSENKRUPP
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker halted
production at blast furnace 9 in Duisburg, Germany, at the
beginning of January to undertake maintenance
works.
The blast furnace has a capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day of
steel or almost 2 million tonnes per year.
The company owns three other blast furnaces in Duisburg with
capacities of 5,000 tonnes, 10,000 tonnes and 12,000 tonnes a
day of crude steel production.
ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe was producing crude steel at about
75 percent of its capacity since January 2012, down from almost
100 percent one year ago, while hot-rolled mills were working at
more than 80 percent of capacity, a spokesman said.
U.S. STEEL
U.S. Steel shut down a blast furnace in Serbia in
early Q2 2011 before selling its Serbian unit to the state.
Companies from Luxembourg, Russia and Ukraine have
expressed interest in bidding for Serbia's sole steel mill, the
government said in April.
VOESTALPINE
Austria's Voestalpine reduced steel production
capacity by 10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 but then
resumed full steel production as of January thanks to an upturn
in business conditions.
RESTARTS AND EXPANSIONS
ARCELORMITTAL
ArcelorMittal restarted at end 2011 a blast furnace in
Fos-Sur-Mer, France. It had been idled in December 2010 for
repairs.
METINVEST
On Dec. 6 Ukraine's biggest steel producer Metinvest
said it planned to invest about $1 billion in its
Yenakiyeve Iron and Steel Works to boost the plant's annual
output to 4.5 million tonnes from 2.7 million currently.
Metinvest also said it had opened a new blast furnace at
Yenakiyeve in eastern Ukraine, which would increase pig iron
production to 3.0 million tonnes per year from 1.8 million.
RIVA GROUP
The company restarted blast furnace number 4 at its Ilva
plant in Taranto, Italy, in April 2011 after it had been shut
for three years. With four out of its five blast
furnaces currently active, Ilva is now running at near full
capacity of 11.5 million tonnes per year.
Riva Group was the world's 17th largest steelmaker in 2010
with production of 14 million tonnes.
SAHAVIRIYA STEEL
Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI) UK restarted the
blast furnace at its Teesside steel plant in the UK in April.
The plant, which has annual steel slab production capacity
of 3.5 million tonnes, was mothballed at the beginning of 2010
by its previous owner, Tata Steel.
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
CUTBACKS
ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA
In January 2012, ArcelorMittal South Africa
restarted production at its Newcastle plant. The plant was
closed in August 2011 after a furnace failure.
LISCO
Libya's state-owned steelmaker Lisco restarted most of its
steel production operations in the first half of 2012, about a
year after it had to suspend activities due to conflicts that
later saw Libya's former dictator, Muammar Gaddafi, overthrown,
captured and killed.
Lisco can produce up to 1.7-1.8 million tonnes per year.
(Compiled by Silvia Antonioli and Karen Norton; Editing by
Anthony Barker)