Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Global steel demand is expected to grow by 0.9 percent year on year to reach 1.549 billion tonnes in 2018, the World Steel Association said on Friday.
This year, global steel demand is on course to grow by 1.3 percent to 1.535 billion tonnes, it added.
Steel use in top consumer China is expected to be flat this year at 681 million tonnes and to fall by 2 percent in 2018 to 667.4 million tonnes, the group said. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Mark Potter)
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
COLOMBO, May 26 Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, recording their first weekly decline in nine, as investors booked profits in shares of diversified companies such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc .