* EU steel industry has lost over 20 percent of jobs since
2008
* EU producers allege dumping by China
* Letter says damage from unfair practices may become
irreversible
PARIS, Feb 6 Seven countries including France,
Britain and Germany have urged the European Union to step up
action to relieve an ailing steel industry suffering from
tumbling prices and cheap imports from China and Russia.
Ministers from the three countries, along with Italy,
Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, sent a joint letter on Friday to
the European Commission and the chair of the EU Council of
Ministers.
"The European steel industry - already weakened by the 2008
economic crisis - is tackling chronic use of unfair trade
practices in a context of strong international competition
intensified by overcapacity at global level," they wrote in the
letter, initiated by French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron and
seen by Reuters on Saturday.
"The European Union cannot remain passive when rising job
losses and steelwork closures show that there is a significant
and impending risk of collapse in the European steel sector."
The EU is the second largest producer of steel in the world
after China. It makes over 177 million tonnes a year, accounting
for 11 percent of global output, according to EU data.
Europe has lost 85,000 steel jobs since 2008, over 20
percent of the workforce, according to the industry body
Eurofer, as prices crashed to decade lows due to overcapacity,
shrinking demand and a flood of cheap imports, mostly from
China.
The EU also has some of the world's highest energy costs and
green taxes.
The seven ministers asked the Commission to make full use of
the full range of EU policy instruments to tackle unfair trade.
The EU intends to impose duties on imports of cold-rolled
flat steel from China and Russia following its investigation
into alleged dumping by the two countries, sources said.
The ministers called for a separate investigation into
imports of hot-rolled flat products from China.
"We should not wait until the damage from unfair practices
becomes irreversible for our industry," they wrote.
European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom urged China on
Friday to curb overcapacity in its steel industry and said the
Commission would open three new anti-dumping investigations this
month on steel imports from China.
On Saturday, China said claims that it was dumping steel in
Europe should be put to the World Trade Organization (WTO).
In Britain alone, some 5,000 steel industry jobs have been
lost since October, equivalent to about a quarter of the
workforce, and more cuts have been announced, notably by Tata
Steel, Britain's largest steelmaker, and Sheffield
Forgemasters, one of its oldest.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)