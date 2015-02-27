SINGAPORE/LONDON Feb 27 Steelmakers from Asia
to Europe are facing increasing pressure from a rise in cheap
imports as Russia and Ukraine, armed with weaker currencies,
join China in pushing surplus output on to world markets.
The flood of low-priced material and weak demand will keep a
lid on global prices, already at their weakest level since 2009,
threatening the future of producers elsewhere and raising the
risk of protectionist measures.
"We are feeling hopeless, totally hopeless. I am not sure we
will be able to survive," said R.K. Goyal, managing director at
Indian mid-tier producer Kalyani Steels Ltd. "Some of
our customers are demanding a heavy reduction in prices."
Russia and Ukraine boosted their steel shipments abroad to
46.4 million tonnes in 2014, according to consultancy CRU,
nearly half of the record 93.78 million tonnes of steel shipped
by China, the world's top exporter.
"One could legitimately ask whether Ukraine and Russia are
becoming a new China in the export markets, not in terms of
volume, but in terms of their impact on price," said Dmitry
Popov, who watches the steel sector in the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) at CRU.
Despite the recent removal of some tax rebates, Chinese
exports are expected to hold at 80 million to 90 million tonnes
this year due to chronic overcapacity and shrinking demand at
home, says the China Iron and Steel Association.
Even without the rebate, Chinese steel may still be $5 a
tonne cheaper than most other suppliers, but this is an edge
that Russian producers can now match or even surpass, said
Roberto Cola, head of the Philippine Iron and Steel Institute.
"China's competition will be Russia. Like China, Russia is
also battling overcapacity," said Cola.
China has an advantage over Russia in Asia given its
proximity and a number of free trade deals that limit regional
trade barriers. The Philippines, which once imported steel from
Russia, was China's third-biggest market last year.
But Russian exporters have a similar advantage in Europe,
strengthened by the recent collapse in the rouble.
"At present, Russian material is perhaps the most attractive
foreign steel in the European Union given the weak rouble," said
Jeremy Platt, analyst at MEPS.
The Russian currency has nearly halved against the
dollar over the past year, while the Ukrainian hryvnia
has fallen more than 60 percent. This has put their steel
producers at the lowest levels on the global cost curve, said
CRU's Popov.
Russian producers are better placed to increase shipments
than their Ukrainian rivals who face output disruptions from an
ongoing war, but Ukrainians are still able to cut prices.
In January, the export price of hot-rolled coil from the
CIS, made up of mostly Russian and Ukrainian steel sales,
briefly dipped to $435 a tonne, $10 below Chinese prices,
according to Popov.
PROTECTIONISM ON THE RISE
Amid rising exports, share prices of Chinese and Russian
steelmakers have outperformed their global rivals, including
Luxembourg-based Arcelormittal and South Korea's POSCO
.
Russian producers such as Severstal, Evraz
and NLMK have extended their rally into 2015.
But the growing steel glut is spurring protectionist calls.
In Asia, Indonesia has imposed duties of 26 percent on
imports of construction steel products from this year, easing
slightly in two years, applying mainly to top supplier China.
India is considering raising import tariffs after producers
such as JSW Steel Ltd and Jindal Steel and Power
lobbied the government.
In January, Turkey launched an investigation into hot-rolled
coil imports from a range of countries, while European steel
body Eurofer has called on the EU for greater protection for its
members.
"Definitely we are seeing the risk of protectionism on the
rise," said Andrey Laptev, head of corporate strategy at
Severstal, which increased exports by 5 percent last month and
plans to grow shipments further.
But with global steel consumption forecast to rise by just 2
percent this year, smaller producers face being shut out.
"Steel mills are operating in an increasingly competitive
environment and without a major change in the present
supply/demand situation the threat of closures will only
increase," said MEPS' Platt.
(Additional reporting by Krishna Das in New Delhi, Aman Shah in
Mumbai, Svetlana Burmistrova in Moscow, Gayatri Suroyo in
Jakarta, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Meeyoung Cho in Seoul;
Editing by Richard Pullin)