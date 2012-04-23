HANNOVER, Germany, April 23 The German steel
industry, which includes sector giants such as Salzgitter
and ThyssenKrupp, said on Monday demand was
stabilising.
"After a massive reduction of stock during the fourth
quarter of 2011, steel processors and especially the
distribution sector have refilled their inventories during the
beginning of this year," the main industry association said.
Hans Juergen Kerkhoff, president of the Steel Industry
Association, said at the Hannover trade fair the sector should
be less volatile in 2012 than last year while output would not
increase after two consecutive years of growth.
Production of raw steel should remain steady in 2012 at
about 44 million tonnes, said Kerkhoff. Output in the first
quarter rose 7 percent on the previous three months to 10.9
million tonnes but was down 5 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Elisa Oddone; Editing
by Dan Lalor)