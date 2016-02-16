* CEO says too early to talk of turning point in steel
prices
* Rules out taking part in industry consolidation
* Steel industry can recover in H2 if EU takes decisive
action
(Adds details on H2 outlook, Aurubis, pipelines)
By Georgina Prodhan and Tom Käckenhoff
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 16 German steelmaker
Salzgitter has seen price declines stall in the last
two to three weeks and in some cases a small increase but it is
too soon to talk of a recovery, its chief executive told
Reuters.
"I wouldn't consider it a turning point - that would be too
optimistic," Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann said on the sidelines of the
Stahlmarkt 2016 steel industry conference in Duesseldorf.
Fuhrmann ruled out Salzgitter taking part in any
consolidation of Europe's steel industry despite dire conditions
caused largely by cheap Chinese imports, which industry chiefs
say are destroying jobs and the environment.
"We set great store by self-determination," he said.
Fuhrmann said he could see Europe's steel industry returning
in the second half of the year to the levels of the first half
of 2015 if the European Union took decisive action against
price-dumping by Chinese and other exporters.
"I'm not saying it would be wonderful but we could live with
it," he said.
Salzgitter returned to profit last year after three years of
losses, helped by a positive contribution from its stake in
copper smelter Aurubis.
Fuhrmann has recently spoken of a possible merger with
Aurubis but said on Tuesday that would likely be a project for
his successor, adding that Salzgitter had no current plans to
either raise or lower its 25 percent stake.
Asked about first-quarter business, Fuhrmann said it was
"worse than planned in late summer but better than feared",
without elaborating.
Salzgitter, which has won contracts for Russian gas pipeline
projects Nord Stream and South Stream, expects more sizeable
pipeline project contracts to be awarded soon and hopes it will
be among winning bidders, Fuhrmann said.
(Editing by Arno Schuetze and Susan Fenton)