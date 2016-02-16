* CEO says too early to talk of turning point in steel prices

* Rules out taking part in industry consolidation

* Steel industry can recover in H2 if EU takes decisive action (Adds details on H2 outlook, Aurubis, pipelines)

By Georgina Prodhan and Tom Käckenhoff

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 16 German steelmaker Salzgitter has seen price declines stall in the last two to three weeks and in some cases a small increase but it is too soon to talk of a recovery, its chief executive told Reuters.

"I wouldn't consider it a turning point - that would be too optimistic," Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann said on the sidelines of the Stahlmarkt 2016 steel industry conference in Duesseldorf.

Fuhrmann ruled out Salzgitter taking part in any consolidation of Europe's steel industry despite dire conditions caused largely by cheap Chinese imports, which industry chiefs say are destroying jobs and the environment.

"We set great store by self-determination," he said.

Fuhrmann said he could see Europe's steel industry returning in the second half of the year to the levels of the first half of 2015 if the European Union took decisive action against price-dumping by Chinese and other exporters.

"I'm not saying it would be wonderful but we could live with it," he said.

Salzgitter returned to profit last year after three years of losses, helped by a positive contribution from its stake in copper smelter Aurubis.

Fuhrmann has recently spoken of a possible merger with Aurubis but said on Tuesday that would likely be a project for his successor, adding that Salzgitter had no current plans to either raise or lower its 25 percent stake.

Asked about first-quarter business, Fuhrmann said it was "worse than planned in late summer but better than feared", without elaborating.

Salzgitter, which has won contracts for Russian gas pipeline projects Nord Stream and South Stream, expects more sizeable pipeline project contracts to be awarded soon and hopes it will be among winning bidders, Fuhrmann said. (Editing by Arno Schuetze and Susan Fenton)