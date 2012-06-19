By Matt Daily
NEW YORK, June 19 A surge in imports of steel
products into the United States so far this year could threaten
the market for steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, one of
the strongest sectors in the U.S. market, U.S. Steel Corp
Chief Executive John Surma said on Tuesday.
Imports of steel pipe into the United States jumped sharply
in the first four months of the year from 2011, Surma said, a
sign that foreign companies could be breaching global trade
rules.
"That is a case for major concern," Surma told AMM's Steel
Success Strategies conference in New York on Tuesday.
A boom in the drilling for oil and gas in the United States
in recent years has triggered a jump in demand for steel pipes
used in wells and to transport fuel to market.
Steel imports into the United States jumped more than 17
percent to 2.7 million tonnes in April compared with a year
earlier, according to the most recent government data.
U.S. import data showed overall steel imports have jumped
nearly 28 percent so far this year, raising fears in the U.S.
industry that the economic slowdown in China had prompted
producers there to ship excess production to North America.
U.S. Steel has been among the most vocal in the industry in
pointing to potential trade violations, and Washington has been
increasing its pressure on foreign governments.
Last month, the U.S. Commerce Department set new preliminary
duties on some Indian imports after it said it had determined
that Indian companies were selling circular welded
carbon-quality steel pipe in the United States at nearly 50
percent below fair market value.
Cheap Chinese steel imports have also attracted punitive
duties in the United States, and China made those U.S. duties
the subject of a trade complaint at the WTO last month.
Last week, Nucor Corp, the second-largest U.S.
steelmaker by production, blamed weak prices due to surging
imports from countries including Turkey and Russia for its
