* Iranian buyers offer rupee, rouble, won
* Russia steelmakers will be hit
* Steel prices may fall
By Silvia Antonioli and Alfred Kueppers
LONDON/MOSCOW, Feb 9 Steel exports to
Iran, one of the world's top importers of billet used in
construction, are grinding to a halt as crippling U.S.-led
sanctions have left local buyers without access to major
currencies, traders said.
"Iran is the only market in the world that can move billet
prices and now trading has basically come to a halt," a steel
trader based in Britain said.
New U.S. and EU financial sanctions imposed since the
beginning of this year to punish Tehran over its nuclear
programme are playing havoc with Iran's ability to buy imports
and receive payment for its oil exports, commodities traders
said this week.
Iranian buyers cannot obtain dollars or euros, forcing them
to offer letters of credit in alternative currencies such as the
Indian rupee, Korean won and Russian roubles.
Most steel traders, wary of currency risk and taxation
issues, are not willing to accept this form of payment.
"Now you can really feel the effects of the sanctions
imposed by the U.S. and Europe...It is very difficult to do any
business with Iran at the moment," a steel trader at a Swiss
metals trading house said.
Thanks to large-scale building programmes in the last few
years, Iran has become one of the top importers of steel billet,
a semi-finished long steel product mainly used for construction.
The country imported over 3 million tonnes of semi-finished
steel products in 2010 and almost 2 million of hot-rolled coil,
a steel product used in transport, construction, shipbuilding
and energy pipelines, according to data from the International
Steel Statistics Bureau.
Boris Krasnojenov, an analyst with Moscow-based Renaissance
Capital, said monthly Iran imports from Russia were over 300,000
tonnes for most of last year.
"As far as I know, the situation is much worse. Some say CIS
mills cut sales 10 times," he said.
The collapse in Iranian imports is depressing international
steel billet prices, which fell by about $50 a tonne in a month
to $560 a tonne fob Russia and Ukraine this week.
"All volumes from the Caspian Sea will be redirected to the
Black Sea," Krasnojenov said. "That is a major problem for
Russian steel plants."
Russia sends about 15 percent of its total exports to Iran,
making it the largest source of foreign steel, but the sanctions
are pushing it out of the market.
A RUSSIAN AFFAIR
Traders say accepting payments from Iran in alternative
currencies poses serious issues.
"First of all accepting roubles (and) to then convert them,
you are exposed to a high currency risk," the first trader said.
"The only other way to use roubles would be to open a rouble
account and buy Russian steel but if you do so you are liable to
pay a 20 percent VAT mark-up," the trader said. "Everyone is
looking for a way around this at the moment."
"Steel demand is pretty strong, the problem is the banking
system," said Dmitry Smolin, metals and mining analyst at
URALSIB Capital. "Russian banks do not have trading lines with
Iranian banks to facilitate rouble transactions."
Iran's envoy to Moscow said late last month that Iran and
Russia had started using their domestic rial and rouble
currencies in bilateral trade instead of the U.S. dollar.
However, market players say the dollar shortage is crippling
the steel trade.
"Russian producers are not selling to Iran as they need
pre-payments and won't accept letters of credit," said a third
steel trader at a Swiss-based trading house with a sizeable
Russian business.
He said he was looking for ways to overcome the payment
obstacles.
"If I find a way to do that I won't tell you," the trader
said. "Iran is the king market in steel and if we can find a way
to trade with them again we certainly would not share the
know-how."
(Editing by Jason Neely)