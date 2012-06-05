Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
MILAN, June 5 Steel exports from Italy, the European Union's second-biggest producer after Germany, are expected to be stable this year compared with 2011 while output is seen falling, the chairman of industry body Federacciai said on Tuesday.
"I am more optimistic about exports. The level of exports should be stable, compensating for a fall in domestic demand," Antonio Gozzi told a news conference.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Jason Neely)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.