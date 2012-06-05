MILAN, June 5 Steel exports from Italy, the European Union's second-biggest producer after Germany, are expected to be stable this year compared with 2011 while output is seen falling, the chairman of industry body Federacciai said on Tuesday.

"I am more optimistic about exports. The level of exports should be stable, compensating for a fall in domestic demand," Antonio Gozzi told a news conference.

