* In EU, Jan exports up 7.5 pct, imports down 16 pct

* Outside EU, Jan-Feb exports up 19.6 pct, imports drop

MILAN, April 3 Steel exports from Italy, the European Union's second-biggest producer after Germany, rose 10.9 percent to 1.387 million tonnes in January, while imports dropped 32.5 percent, according to data from industry body Federacciai.

Steel imports, about 57 percent of which came from other EU countries in January, fell to 1.063 million tonnes in the first month of 2012, data published on Federacciai's website showed. (www.federacciai.it)

Italy's steel exports to its main markets in other EU countries rose 7.5 percent to 987,000 tonnes in January, while imports from the EU dropped 16 percent to 606,000 tonnes.

In trade with countries outside the 27-nation bloc, Italy's steel exports jumped 19.8 percent to 400,000 tonnes, while imports plunged 47.1 percent to 453,000 tonnes, the data showed.

In the first two months of 2012, exports to countries outside the EU jumped 19.6 percent to 865,000 tonnes while imports sank 49.1 percent to 860,000 tonnes, Federacciai said. It did not give EU figures for the January-February period. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Mark Potter)