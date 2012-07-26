* ILVA steelworks in Taranto partially shut

By Massimiliano Di Giorgio

ROME, July 26 Eight executives linked to the ILVA steel plant in southern Italy have been placed under house arrest and prosecutors have ordered the plant's partial closure, in a clampdown on pollution which threatens thousands of jobs in an impoverished region.

The decision followed a lengthy probe into whether dioxin and other chemicals pumped from the plant, one of Europe's biggest steel makers, have caused an abnormal increase in cancer cases and respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in the Taranto area.

Taranto prosecutors have ordered the seizure of ILVA's key production sections, including those making coke and storing minerals -- which are also the most polluting ones -- trade unions said in a statement, confirming what sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday.

Eight people, including Emilio Riva, founder of the Riva Group which controls ILVA, Nicola Riva, former chairman of ILVA, Luigi Capogrosso, former director of the plant and other five senior managers, have been placed under house arrest, a judicial source said.

There was no immediate comment from the company, which has said in the past the plant's pollution levels were within acceptable levels.

The shutdowns may call into question the jobs of about 12,000 workers at the plant, a major source of income for the Taranto area. ILVA is one of the few large industrial plants in southern Italy, which is much less industrialised than the country's wealthy north.

While ILVA workers protested against the shutdowns in Taranto, government officials in Rome agreed with local authorities an urgent 336 million euro ($407.4 million) plan to clean up the area.

Magistrates have ruled the plant's fumes and dust particles endangered the health of thousands of workers and nearby residents.

A study requested by magistrates linked 386 deaths among the local population over 13 years to ILVA's fumes. The majority were living in two low-income neighbourhoods close to the plant.

ILVA workers, who have protested against the expected shutdown in the past few days, blocked a major highway in the area on Thursday. Police reinforcements have been sent to Taranto, one of the sources familiar with the situation said.

"The anger of the workers of ILVA has exploded," Marco Bentivogli, national secretary of the metalworkers union FIM Cisl, said in a statement. More than 3,000 workers were marching towards the prefect's office in Taranto, he said.

ILVA is one of Europe's biggest steel plants and produced 8.5 million tonnes in 2011, nearly 30 percent of total Italian output.

"I will ask for the decision (to seize production units of ILVA) to be revised urgently," Environment Minister Corrado Clini said after the meeting with regional officials from Puglia, where ILVA is located.

"The government intention is to sustain production and port activity in Taranto," Clini said. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Additional reporting by Vincenzo Damiani; Writing by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by William Hardy and David Holmes)