MILAN, July 3 Steel exports from Italy, the European Union's No.2 producer after Germany, rose 9.3 percent year-on-year to 6.407 million tonnes in the first four months of 2012, while imports plunged, data from industry body Federacciai showed on Tuesday.

Steel imports, about 60 percent of which came from other EU countries in the January-April period, dropped 29.1 percent to 4.698 million tonnes in the first four months of 2012, data published on Federacciai's website showed. (www.federacciai.it)

Federacciai did not give any explanation for the moves.

Federacciai Chairman Antonio Gozzi said last month he expected steel exports from Italy this year to stay around the 12 million tonnes shipped out in 2011 as a weaker euro against the U.S. dollar makes Italian exports more competitive in "dollar areas", such as North Africa.

Steelmakers in Europe are feeling the pinch from an economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis which have sapped industrial demand. Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, slipped further into recession in the first quarter of 2012.

Italy's steel exports to its main markets in other EU countries rose 4.1 percent to 4.479 million tonnes in the first four months of 2012, while imports from the EU fell 8.9 percent to 2.812 million tonnes.

In trade with countries outside the 27-nation bloc, Italy's steel exports jumped 23.7 percent to 1.928 million tonnes while imports sank 46.7 percent to 1.887 million tonnes, the data showed.

In the first five months of 2012, when Italy's steel output rose 2.3 percent to 12.412 million tonnes, its exports to countries outside the EU jumped 27.4 percent to 2.505 million tonnes, while imports plunged 42.1 percent to 2.616 million tonnes, Federacciai said.

