* Oct output totals 9.48 mln tonnes
* Oct output up 6.7 pct from Sept
* Further decline in output likely in months ahead-industry
TOKYO, Nov 18 Japan's crude steel output
fell 0.3 percent in October from a year earlier as a recovery in
car production partially offset the impact of a decline in steel
exports, but a further fall in output is likely due to flooding
in Thailand, an industry body said.
The October output figure, which is not seasonally adjusted,
was 9.48 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation
said on Friday.
It was the second consecutive year-on-year fall, following a
3.8 percent decline in September.
Compared with September, output rose 6.7 percent. On a daily
basis, output was up 3.2 percent from September.
Electric furnace steelmakers, which melt steel scrap,
stepped up output in October on a recovery in building
construction after the March earthquake, helping to cushion some
of the blow from a decline in exports at the nation's top two
steelmakers, Nippon Steel Corp, the world's No.4
steelmaker, and JFE Steel Corp, the No.5.
Output at electric furnace steelmakers rose 5.3 percent to
2.28 million tonnes, but production by blast furnace steelmakers
fell 1.9 percent to 7.2 million tonnes.
Devastating flooding in Thailand, a slowdown in the global
economy and the strong yen are expected to reduce exports of
Japan's top two steel makers in the months ahead.
"A decline in Asia's steel market and the European debt
crisis are expected to take a toll on exports of Japanese
steelmakers," an industry official said.
Nippon Steel said this week it plans a further 250,000-tonne
cut in crude steel output in the October-March quarter, joining
some rivals in cutting production amid increasingly uncertain
market conditions.
It cited the effects of the floods in Thailand, an Asian hub
of car production. Disruptions of parts supplies from Thailand
have forced carmakers to reduce output, reducing steel demand.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)