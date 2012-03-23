(Adds details)
TOKYO, March 23 Crude steel output in Japan, the
world's second-largest producer of the construction material,
will take a hit from a slump in the shipbuilding sector and
destocking in the new financial year, and may shrink 2 percent
to around 104 million tonnes if exports stay flat, an industry
body said on Friday.
Japan's crude steel production has been on a downtrend since
late last year as its strong yen currency cut into exports while
widespread floods in Thailand ruptured the supply chains of
Japanese manufacturers, reducing steel demand.
Eiji Hayashida, chairman of the Iron and Steel Federation of
Japan, said steel demand from the shipbuilding sector was
expected to plunge 20 percent, or 1 million tonnes, in the
2012/13 financial year, which begins in April.
That will more than offset additional demand of an estimated
600,000 tonnes from reconstruction to build ports and roads
devastated by the March 11 earthquake last year.
Export contracts of Japanese ships plummeted 23 percent in
February because of the strong yen, the association said.
The yen's retreat to an 11-month low against the U.S. dollar
last week was a relief but was not enough to revive the
manufacturing sector, Hayashida said.
"Japanese manufacturers will not return to normal operations
unless the yen falls below the 90 level," Hayashida, also the
president of JFE Steel Corp, the world's fifth-biggest
steelmaker, said.
A recovery in exports after a rebound in Asia's steel demand
would help raise Japan's crude steel output to match this year's
level of 106 million tonnes, however.
A fall in output below 100 million tonnes would make
redundant more than 20 million tonnes of Japan's crude steel
capacity, prompting mills to scrap some domestic plants.
