(Adds milestone steel output highest since Jan 2011, recasts)

TOKYO Jan 21 Japan's crude steel production rose in May to the highest since January 2011, as a decline in the yen caused by the so-called "Abenomics" stimulus programme helped boost export demand.

Crude steel output rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier to 9.62 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said.

The third straight monthly gain came largely because exports are recovering, with shipments heading mostly to car and electronic factories in Southeast Asia owned by Japanese manufacturers, the Federation said.

The yen's 16 percent slide against the dollar over the past six months has been one of the most tangible effects of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to end two decades of economic stagnation with a mix of monetary easing and fiscal expansion.

Steel output has now recovered to levels seen before the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami hit demand as carmakers and other manufacturers were forced to halt production.

April marked the sixth straight month of increase in Japan's steel exports, the Federation said earlier this month.

Crude steel output, which is not seasonally-adjusted, increased 5 percent from April, the industry body said, adding that steel demand for construction in Japan was also strong.

Output for the April-May period - the first two months of Japan's fiscal year - grew 2.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The increase compares to a 4.1 percent drop predicted for the April-June quarter by Japan's trade ministry in early April. The ministry said at that time the decline was expected due to weak demand from shipbuilders and carmakers. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Tom Hogue)