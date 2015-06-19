(Adds details)
TOKYO, June 19 Japan's crude steel output fell 7
percent in May from a year earlier, the ninth straight monthly
fall, as slack car consumption and slower government spending on
public works battered steel demand.
The continued decline is in contrast with recent data which
underlined an upbeat mood among Japanese manufacturers and
retailers.
In May, steel production slid to 8.92 million tonnes, the
Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Friday.
"Automakers are still making production adjustments due to
high inventories. That is affecting steel demand," said a
researcher at the federation.
"Behind the weaker steel output was also a drop in public
works due to slower budget implementation by the government than
a year ago. But that will likely change from July as the budgets
are expected to be executed," he said.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said in
April that Japan's crude steel output for April-June is forecast
to drop 7.8 percent from a year earlier to the lowest for the
quarter in six years.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by David Clarke)