TOKYO, Nov 21 The Japan Iron and Steel
Federation said on Thursday the country's crude steel production
in the financial year to next March could be less than 107
million tonnes due to prolonged floods in Thailand and other
factors.
Japan's crude steel output in 2010/11 totalled 110.8 million
tonnes.
"We're concerned that domestic crude steel output in 2011/12
could fall below 107 million tonnes," Eiji Hayashida, the
federation's chairman, who is also president of JFE Steel Corp
, said at a regular news conference.
Thailand's worst flooding in five decades forced Toyota
Motor Corp and other Japanese carmakers, a big users of
Japanese steel, to reduce production due to supply disruptions.
Toyota last week said it would restore production to near
normal levels in Japan this week.
Thailand is Japan's third-biggest export market for steel,
followed by South Korea and China, accounting for 11 percent of
Japan's steel exports in January-August.
Hayashida also said JFE, the world No.5 steel maker, plans to
produce 300,000 tonnes less crude steel in the October-December
period than the company's original plan, joining Nippon Steel
Corp and some other Asian steelmakers in cutting output
following a rapid deterioration of Asia's steel market since
September.
Japan's top two steelmakers are struggling to maintain
exports of steel sheets to their traditional customers like
South Korean and Taiwan mills due to the strong yen and the
rapid expansion of capacity in such countries.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Yuko Inoue; Writing by Risa Maeda;
Editing by Joseph Radford)