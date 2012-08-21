(Adds details)
* Crude steel output at its highest in four months
* July production at 9.26 million tonnes
* Output buoyed by construction, auto demand
TOKYO, Aug 21 Japan's crude steel output rose in
July to its highest in four months, as Nippon Steel Corp
and other producers scrambled to meet demand from
construction companies and automakers rebounding from last
year's earthquake and tsunami.
Crude steel output in July rose 1.2 percent from a year
earlier to 9.26 million tonnes, the highest since March when
more than 9.3 million tonnes was produced, according to the
Japan Iron and Steel Federation on Tuesday.
Japan's worst earthquake on record sparked a tsunami that
set off the Fukushima nuclear crisis in March 2011, wreaking
havoc on the world's third-largest economy. About 19,000 people
were left dead or missing from the quake and tsunami.
Japan's trade ministry estimates crude steel output in the
July-September quarter will rise 0.6 percent to 27.1 million
tonnes, supported by construction demand.
For July, production from electric furnaces, which produce
construction steel, rose 4.1 percent to 2.03 million tonnes,
according to the industry federation's figures.
Overall output, which is not seasonally adjusted, increased
0.70 percent from June.
Steelmakers are also benefiting from strong auto sales this
year as domestic car production surges from the lows last year
after the disaster, buoyed by government subsidies for
environmentally friendly cars.
New car sales in Japan rose 37.5 percent in July from a year
earlier to 513,125 units, according to industry figures.
. They were up 36.6 percent in the first seven
months of 2012, compared with a year earlier.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)