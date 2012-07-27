TOKYO, July 27 Nippon Steel Corp, the
world's No.6 steelmaker in terms of crude steel ouput, and
Toyota Motor Corp have agreed to a 2 percent price cut
on steel sheets of 2,000 yen per tonne for the April-September
term from the previous six-months, the Nikkei business paper
reported on Friday.
The accord between the two parties usually serves as a
benchmark for Japanese steelmakers' contracts with large-lot
steel buyers, including automakers, electronics manufacturers
and shipbuilders.
Talks were prolonged as Nippon Steel, which says it has yet
to fully pass on higher raw materials costs, had asked for a
price increase of 3,000 yen, while Toyota sought a 5,000 yen
price cut, citing a cloudy market outlook, the paper said.
Domestic car production has surged from lows seen last year
in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan, although
government subsidies for environmentally friendly cars that have
helped buoy the market are expected to end soon.
Asia's steelmakers are grappling with thinning profit
margins as a wave of cheap Chinese exports has fuelled price
undercutting among top mills. Gains in the yen and shrinking
domestic demand have compounded the pain of Japanese
steelmakers.
JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest
steelmaker, said on Thursday that its steel business would swing
to a loss in the quarter to September.
Nippon Steel will announce its quarterly and first-half
earnings outlook on Monday.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Lewis)