TOKYO, July 27 Nippon Steel Corp, the world's No.6 steelmaker in terms of crude steel ouput, and Toyota Motor Corp have agreed to a 2 percent price cut on steel sheets of 2,000 yen per tonne for the April-September term from the previous six-months, the Nikkei business paper reported on Friday.

The accord between the two parties usually serves as a benchmark for Japanese steelmakers' contracts with large-lot steel buyers, including automakers, electronics manufacturers and shipbuilders.

Talks were prolonged as Nippon Steel, which says it has yet to fully pass on higher raw materials costs, had asked for a price increase of 3,000 yen, while Toyota sought a 5,000 yen price cut, citing a cloudy market outlook, the paper said.

Domestic car production has surged from lows seen last year in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan, although government subsidies for environmentally friendly cars that have helped buoy the market are expected to end soon.

Asia's steelmakers are grappling with thinning profit margins as a wave of cheap Chinese exports has fuelled price undercutting among top mills. Gains in the yen and shrinking domestic demand have compounded the pain of Japanese steelmakers.

JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday that its steel business would swing to a loss in the quarter to September.

Nippon Steel will announce its quarterly and first-half earnings outlook on Monday. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Lewis)