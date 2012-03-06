* 2012 Investment to focus on environment
* Crude steel output rises 10 pct yr/yr in 2011
* Exports constrained by markets, logistics
ALMATY, March 6 ArcelorMittal,
the world's largest steelmaker, is planning a $328 million
capital expenditure programme at its plant in Kazakhstan this
year after raising crude steel output in the Central Asian state
by 10 percent in 2011.
ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the company's Kazakh unit, said on
Tuesday it produced 3.68 million tonnes of crude steel last
year, up from 3.34 million tonnes in 2010. Rolled steel output
increased to 3.17 million tonnes from 2.92 million tonnes.
"We have an ambitious investment programme for 2012," Vijay
Mahadevan, chief executive of ArcelorMittal Temirtau, said in a
statement. Major investments would focus on the environment,
including gas cleaning in the plant's converter shop, he said.
The company did not give a forecast for 2012 steel output.
Mahadevan said growth in steel output last year was
constrained by lower orders for some products and a deficit of
rail wagons for export.
"In early 2012, we faced difficulties with selling our
products in certain external markets," he said. "We were able to
recover some of the losses in shipments by expanding our sales
in Kazakhstan and CIS countries."
The mill sells more than half of its steel within the former
Soviet Union, although a large portion - up to 35 percent - is
traditionally sold to Iran, where Western sanctions on financial
transactions have made it tougher to trade since the start of
the year.
Mahadevan did not specify which markets were affected.
He said salaries at the steel mill, where Kazakh President
Nursultan Nazarbayev once worked, had been increased by 3.7
percent. Trade unions have demanded a bigger wage increase and
the company said negotiations with management would continue.
ArcelorMittal Temirtau employed 39,445 people at its steel,
coal and iron ore enterprises as of Dec. 31, 2011. The Temirtau
mill and associated coal mines are located in the Karaganda
region of central Kazakhstan.
The company has previously said it intends to raise annual
crude steel production at the mill to 6 million tonnes by 2015.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; editing by James Jukwey)