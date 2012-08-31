* Steelworker union strike deadline nears for ArcelorMittal
* USW hopeful of new work contract at U.S. Steel
* Both steel companies' shares rise
By Steve James
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Some U.S. steelworkers could
mark the Labor Day holiday on strike if negotiations for new
employment contracts with U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal
break down by Saturday's midnight (0400 Sunday
GMT) deadline.
Union leaders were hopeful on Friday that a new contract
would be reached with U.S. Steel, but they were less optimistic
about ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, which is
making plans for a strike.
"Yesterday the company took some steps forward, including
backing off of their demand for no pensions for new hires," the
United Steelworkers union (USW) told members in a letter.
"But we remain far apart," said the letter from David
McCall, the local leader heading the talks with ArcelorMittal.
Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal had no comment on the status
of the talks, but a statement from the company's U.S. unit in
Chicago said it was taking precautionary measures.
"ArcelorMittal has recently begun the process of taking
asset preservation steps at its facilities should a work
stoppage occur," it said, without elaborating.
The union, which represents about 26,000 steelworkers at the
two companies, said it was making progress on crucial issues in
the U.S. Steel talks. "We remain hopeful that a deal can be
reached that would avert any work stoppage."
Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel declined comment. The deadline
for reaching agreement on new contracts at both steelmakers is
midnight EDT on Saturday, part of a three-day Labor Day holiday
weekend.
The possibility of a work stoppage comes at a difficult time
for the steel industry, which is suffering from weak demand and
low prices. U.S. steelmakers have cut capacity to manage supply,
but demand has still not returned to pre-recession levels.
Last month, ArcelorMittal, which has steelmaking plants in
Indiana, Ohio and several other U.S. states, said tough market
conditions would continue into the second half of the year,
particularly in Europe, where it lowered its consumption
forecast due to the severity of the slowdown.
"There's a lot of things they could lose by having a
strike," said analyst Charles Bradford, of Bradford Research in
New York.
"Mittal's demands have been quite substantial, but U.S.
Steel would be hurt more by a strike, their financial position
is weaker."
U.S. Steel has big legacy costs for retiree medical care and
pensions - a major focus in the contract talks.
Bradford said U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal could lose
market share if a strike occurred. However, a strike-related
closure at either would relieve some of the excess steel in the
market.
"Mittal is beginning to prepare to slow down, but they don't
want to shut down the blast furnaces completely - that is very
costly. You can't allow the furnaces to go cold," he said.
The USW said it would take all necessary actions to ensure
operations remain viable and able to resume production.
"We have taken this action to avoid any damage to the plants
as a result of the company's irresponsible negotiating positions
and the resulting 'asset protection' plans that are being
implemented," it said.
An earlier USW letter on the ArcelorMittal talks said the
union was trying "to move the company off of its irresponsible
and dangerous course" in search of a comprehensive proposal
designed to reach a fair and equitable contract.
"Unfortunately, the company has maintained its insistence on
the kind of concessions that we have been reporting to you,
including two-tier wages and benefits, attacks on our
contractual rights, and cutting back our health care," the union
letter said.
Shares of ArcelorMittal were up 2.4 percent at $14.84 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Friday morning. U.S. Steel stock rose
2.6 percent to $19.83.