NEW YORK, Sept 2 United Steelworkers said on
Sunday it reached a tentative agreement with U.S. Steel on
a three-year labor contract for more than 16,000 workers
employed at the company's U.S. facilities.
The union said in a statement it had been negotiating for a
collective-bargaining agreement with the steelmaker since June.
Members of the union will cast a deciding vote on the
agreement over the next few weeks.
But union negotiations continue with Luxembourg-based
ArcelorMittal -- the world's largest steelmaker --
over a new labor contract, after a midnight deadline passed
without an agreement.
"We have been exchanging proposals with the company and
remain engaged in negotiations," USW president Leo W. Gerard
said in a statement.
He added that members of the union will continue to work
under the terms set in a 2008 contract while the negotiations
are ongoing. The contract, however, has not been formally
extended.
The company is restarting blast furnaces idled in the run-up
to the contract expiry at midnight on Saturday, Gerard said.
ArcelorMittal operates steel plants in Indiana, Ohio and
several other states.
United Steelworkers represents about 850,000 workers in the
United States, Canada and the Caribbean.
The deal with U.S. Steel comes a day before the Labor Day
holiday on Monday, which honors American workers.