LONDON Nov 14 Steel billet warrants held by bankrupt brokerage firm MF Global and suspended by the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Friday belong to privately held UK steel house Stemcor, traders said on Monday.

Traders said the suspension would constrict supply and may dissuade new participants from joining the nearly four-year-old market in LME steel futures, which are still constrained by a lack of liquidity.

"It will affect the market and make it tighter for a period of time," a steel trader at a category two LME member said.

Several traders identified Stemcor as the party holding the steel warrants through broker MF Global when it filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 31.

Stemcor was not immediately available for comment.

The LME suspended the validity of 274 steel billet warrants held by MF Global on Friday, but did not identify the actual owner of the warrants.

The suspension took place after the administrator took control of the warrants and was unable to adhere to exchange lending guidance, an LME spokesman said.

Under LME guidelines to prevent market abuse, a party holding a dominant position in warrants, or over 50 percent of the total, must be prepared to lend metal to other parties if the LME requires it.

LME data show that one party holds between 50 percent and 80 percent of the steel warrants.

"To maintain an orderly market, we suspended the warrants until the situation becomes clearer," an LME spokeswoman said.

She declined to say what would happen to any party needing metal lent from the dominant holder.

A representative of KPMG, the UK administrators of MF Global, had no immediate comment.

The LME's steel billet contracts were launched in February 2008 but have failed to match the liquidity seen in other global contracts such as CME's hot rolled coil (HRC), or rebar futures contracts listed in Shanghai.

"People looking to get involved will definitely be put off," said a London trader at an LME ring dealer.

"I am not saying the LME could do anything else, they can't and went by the rules. But it does not 'sell' the market to people looking to get involved. It's a shame it happened so early on in the contract," he added.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy in the United States after risky bets on debt from troubled euro zone nations scared away clients and investors. (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel, Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)