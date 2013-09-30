* Aims to meet target of cutting Y300 bln assets this year
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, Oct 1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
says it is on track to meet a target of shedding 300
billion yen ($3.05 billion) of unwanted assets in the current
business year, 18 months ahead of schedule.
Despite a glum Asian steel market, the company is upbeat
about the impact of Japan's "Abenomics" stimulus programme and
expects to benefit from the awarding of the 2020 Olympics to
Tokyo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Shoji Muneoka said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to fix the world's
third-biggest economy with his mix of hyper-easy monetary
policy, fiscal spending and a growth strategy has
"significantly" helped improve the business environment, Muneoka
told reporters.
Nippon Steel merged with smaller peer Sumitomo Metal
Industries last October after they had suffered several years of
sliding profits, hit by a strong yen and competition from
fast-growing and lower-cost Asian rivals such as POSCO
.
"Thanks to several reasons including Abenomics, we've had a
better-than-expected first year," Muneoka said. Tokyo's Olympic
success had also brightened the outlook for construction demand
and improved overall business confidence, he added.
Under its three-year business plan unveiled in March, Nippon
Steel aims to cut annual costs by 200 billion yen ($2.04
billion) from merger synergies by 2015/16 and raise its pre-tax
profit ratio to 5-10 percent from a mere 1.8 percent in 2012/13.
"We want to meet our targets ahead of schedule. For example,
we aim to achieve our target to cut assets by 300 billion yen
this business year," Muneoka said.
He said cumulative reductions in inventories and disposals
of shares in other companies already totalled 220 billion yen by
end-September. The original target to cut assets by 300 billion
yen was set for the middle of the 2015/16 year, three years
after the merger.
PROFIT BOOST
The Tokyo-based steelmaker expects a nearly four-fold rise
in profit in the current business year to next March as it bets
aggressive cost-cutting, stronger local demand and higher profit
margins from its exports will outweigh market gloom caused by
China's massive crude steel output and its softer economy.
Backed by the solid earnings outlook, its share price has
more than doubled since the merger, boosting its market
capitalisation to over $34 billion, the highest in the
steelmaking sector, beyond POSCO's $26 billion and
ArcelorMittal's $23 billion.
Some investors are still bullish.
"Due to the yen's plunge, Abenomics, larger fiscal spending
to refresh old infrastructure among other things, Japanese steel
makers will enjoy the Japan-only steel boom for a while," said
Masayuki Kubota, senior fund manger at Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.
"Most overseas steelmakers are suffering from oversupply,
but Japanese makers are regaining competitive edge thanks to the
weaker yen and their focus on high-end products which cannot be
supplied by most other rivals."
GLOBAL STRATEGY
Despite rising local demand for steel, Nippon Steel will not
increase steel output capacity in Japan, Muneoka said. "Any
increase will come from our overseas bases," he said.
The company has been stepping up global expansion, mainly
through building new local plants to supply high-end automotive
steel products to Japanese automakers. Nippon Steel's overseas
production capacity will rise by 50 percent this year to 14
million tonnes, Muneoka said.
Japan's top steelmaker will consider adding facilities in
North America, Indonesia and India, areas where Japanese
automakers are accelerating their production. But it is not in
hurry to build a blast furnace, he said.
"We still want our own blast furnace in ASEAN. But the
oversupply problem in Asia may last for another 10 years and we
need to be prepared to survive and improve our competitiveness,"
the 67-year-old CEO said. "We don't need to rush".
Rival POSCO, by contrast, is keen on overseas expansion
through building bigger steel mills outside its domestic South
Korean market where it generates nearly 60 percent of its sales
volume and is losing share to smaller rival Hyundai Steel Co
, backed by automaker Hyundai Motor Co.
POSCO plans to start production at its 3-million tonne steel
mill in Indonesia by the end of this year, while in Brazil, the
steelmaker is partnering with Vale SA and Dongkuk
Steel Mill Co Ltd for a 3-million-tonne mill to
produce slabs starting 2015.
"I don't envy what POSCO is doing," Muneoka said.
"We do want to increase sales and output of our-brand
products to 60-70 million tonnes in the future, but we are not
just seeking larger scale. We want to beat our rivals in terms
of ability to offer high-quality products which our customers
want."
($1 = 98.2550 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)