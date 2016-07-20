(Adds details)
LONDON, July 20 Global crude steel production
was unchanged in June from the same month last year, as higher
output in top producer China was offset by falls elsewhere,
figures from the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) showed on
Wednesday.
China, which produces about half the world's steel, has been
ramping up output since March as rising prices and
improved demand spurred mills to churn out more alloy.
The pick up comes at a time when the country is being
accused of dumping record levels of cheap steel exports onto
world markets. China, however, has denied this.
China's steel output rose 1.7 percent in June versus a year
ago to 68.3 million tonnes, Worldsteel data showed.
Global crude steel production was unchanged at 136 million
tonnes, however, as output fell in other key regions.
Production dropped 5.3 percent in the European Union, 1.2
percent in North America and 0.6 percent in the Commonwealth of
Independent States.
Beijing says it is committed to cutting steel production
capacity this year by 45 million tonnes - a move that will
involve relocating 180,000 steel workers.
