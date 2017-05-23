LONDON May 23 Global output of steel, a gauge
of economic health, jumped 5 percent in April, extending a surge
seen in the first quarter, industry data showed on Tuesday.
The data pointed to a rebound in demand but also prompted
concerns about oversupply.
Producers in the world's second largest industry after oil
churned out 142 million tonnes of crude steel in April versus
135 million tonnes a year ago, according to the World Steel
Association (Worldsteel).
Output in China, which accounts for half of global steel
production and a quarter of global steel exports, rose 4.9
percent to 72.8 million tonnes, said Worldsteel, whose members
jointly account for 85 percent of global steel production.
"The data (does) indicate steel demand is improving globally
after the downturn, but in Europe we've seen price sentiment
weaken quite a lot, in the U.S. its a bit mixed and our contacts
are expecting Chinese demand to soften, so there is potential
for supply to start outweighing demand," said Jeremy Platt,
analyst at UK-based steel consultancy MEPS.
In January-March global steel production rose 5.7 percent
from a year earlier.
Platt said that while steel prices could fall as a result of
rising production, they will not sink near the 12-year lows hit
in December 2015.
Still, industry participants are nervous given the troubles
Chinese authorities are having in trimming down bloated,
smokestack industries like steel, as output continues to surge
despite moves to cut back excess capacity.
China, which accounts for nearly half the 760 million tonnes
of spare global capacity, is well on its way to meeting a target
to slash 50 million tonnes of capacity this year, on top of the
65 million tonnes cut last year.
But many of the plants closed last year were already idled,
hence the limited impact of the closures on steel production.
