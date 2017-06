LONDON Nov 21 Global crude steel production rose 6.2 percent in October 2011 to 124 million tonnes compared with the same month a year ago, figures from the World Steel Association showed on Monday.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, rose 9.7 percent to 54.7 million tonnes in October compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Anthony Barker)