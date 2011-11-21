* Gloomier economic outlook prompts steel production cuts

* Annualised production levels still higher than in 2010

* Production cuts offset seasonal pick-up (Add analyst comments, background, details)

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Nov 21 Global and Chinese crude steel production slowed in October to their lowest levels in 10 months, as a gloomier economic outlook forced many steelmakers to cut production to tackle weakening demand and falling steel prices, data showed on Monday.

Global daily steel production slowed to less than 4 million tonnes in October and daily production in China, the largest producer and consumer of steel, fell to less than 1.8 million tonnes, in both cases the lowest level since December last year, according to a Reuters calculation based on data released by the World Steel Association.

"The October production data showed the beginning of a global slowdown driven by China," Steel Market Intelligence analyst Michelle Applebaum said.

"We are definitely in a slowdown and I think the November and December figures will be down even further and there won't be a pick-up until next year," she added, underlining that the protracting euro zone debt crisis and a slow down of the Chinese economy were weighing on steel demand growth prospects.

Adding to market players worries, Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Qishan warned the global economy is in a grim state and that a global recession is certain to happen and China must focus on domestic problems.

October daily steel production in the world's second largest economy was down 6.7 percent from the previous month but up 9.7 percent from the same month last year.

Global steel production in October, was down 2.4 percent from September but up 6.2 percent up from October last year, on a daily basis.

"Given weakened steel prices and announcements of production cuts during the month of October, we suspect that October end-month production was down some 2-3 percent from the start of the month," Applebaum said.

NOT TOO BAD

Although global steel production slowed last month, it was still running at very high levels in historic terms, Macquarie iron ore and steel analyst Hamilton said.

Global October annualised steel production at about 1.45 billion tonnes was still well above 2010's record production levels of 1.41 billion.

Crude steel production in China was at an annualised rate of over 640 million tonnes in October, also higher than 2010 production, which was about 626 million tonnes.

"The slowdown is not a surprise. Normally you would expect steel production to tick up seasonally in October and the fact that it is down this year means that things are a bit more challenging," Macquarie steel and iron ore analyst Colin Hamilton said.

"Personally I think China has over cut production a little. Inventories of finished steel are going down quickly. We will still see the results of the production cuts in November but from December on we should see the Chinese number moving up."

Europe's steel output at 15.273 million in October was 1.1 percent lower than the same month last year but up 0.7 percent from September on a daily basis, although a number of European steelmakers announced production cuts in the last few weeks.

"The most surprising piece of the puzzle in October was the uptick seen in the European Union despite a number of announced production cuts," Applebaum said in a note.

"We suspect the increase was due to some normal seasonal pick-up we usually see in October (typically European steel production rises 2-2.5 percent in October) offsetting market-driven production cuts." (Editing by Jason Neely)