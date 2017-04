LONDON, April 22 Global production of crude steel rose slightly in March from the same month last year, with strong growth in China offsetting a decline in the EU, U.S. and elsewhere.

Global crude steel output at 135 million tonnes in March, was up by 1.1 percent compared with March 2012.

Chinese production rose by 6.6 percent to 66.3 million tonnes in the same period. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Harpreet Bhal; editing by Keiron Henderson)