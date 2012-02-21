* Slow construction sector in China weighs on steel demand
* ArcelorMittal extends plant closures in EU
* U.S. January steel output up 5.7 pct year-on-year
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Feb 21 Global steel production
dropped in January, and output in top producer China fell 13
percent, data from a producers' body showed on Tuesday, as
industrial demand remains weak and economic prospects are
uncertain.
World crude steel production fell 7.8 percent to 117 million
tonnes in January, compared with the same month last year, World
Steel Association data showed.
China's crude steel output fell 13 percent in the same
period to 52.1 million tonnes.
"It's a hefty fall, but it's a slight bounce back compared
with last month," Macquarie steel and iron ore analyst Colin
Hamilton said.
"Last year was phenomenally strong and the industrial sector
looked to be accelerating rapidly, while this year things don't
look horrendous, but demand from some industrial sectors such as
Chinese construction is relatively weak."
The global crude steel capacity utilisation rate fell 9.6
percent year on year to 71.3 percent in January 2012, but it
registered a slight rebound of 0.5 percent compared with
December 2011.
Steel production in Japan, the world's second-largest
steelmaker, was down 10.6 percent year-on-year to 8.6 million
tonnes in January.
Last year the country's steel industry was hard hit by
competition from other Asian producers and weaker domestic
demand due to a migration of Japanese manufacturers to
lower-cost Asia countries.
A strong yen has also affected Japan's export
competitiveness and has weighed on Japanese steelmakers'
profits.
In the United States, January steel production remained in
positive territory: it rose 5.7 percent to 7.6 million.
Steel demand in the world largest economy was relatively
strong in the last few months and this has supported steel
prices and production levels.
"The year-on-year production comparison looks favorable in
the USA, not least given relatively firmer demand support from
the automotive sector as well as some export-oriented or natural
resource-based, steel-consuming industries," said CRU steel
research manager Chris Houlden.
"Compared with Europe, the U.S. economy looks in
structurally better shape to drive underlying steel demand
improvements this year."
Demand from the EU industrial sector on the other hand, was
still weak, clouded by a fragile economic outlook.
Steel production in the region fell 5.6 percent in January
to 13.9 million tonnes.
In view of the prolonged demand weakness in the region,
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, has
extended closures at some of its European plants.
"The fall in EU27 crude steel production is the culmination
of cuts through the second half of (last) year in response to
weak finished steel demand ... steel markets still remain
fundamentally fragile," Houlden said.