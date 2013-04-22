* EU, US, CIS steel production falls
* Weaker yen makes Japan steel exports more competitive
* China overproduction increases, puts pressure on margins
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, April 22 Strong growth in top producer
China pushed global steel production up slightly in March from
the same month last year, offsetting a decline in many other
producing countries, data showed on Monday.
Global crude steel output at 135 million tonnes in March,
was up by 1.1 percent compared with March 2012, data from the
World Steel Association (World Steel) showed.
Most of the growth came from China, which produces about
half of the global steel supply and is also the largest
consumer. The country posted a 6.6 percent output increase to
66.3 million tonnes in March.
"Most of the world is in decline, but the steel industry in
China isn't disciplined in the way Europe might be," Wood
Mackenzie iron ore and steel consultant Patrick Cleary said.
"So we see persistently high level of overproduction in
China, and as a result prices are under pressure and margins are
very much under pressure."
More than half of Chinese steelmakers, which are big
employers in the country, are state-owned. The Chinese
government supports them even when margins are low or they lose
money to avoid social unrest, industry sources said.
Elsewhere in Asia, India and Japan posted increases of 6.5
percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, while output declined 7
percent in South Korea and 4.6 percent in Taiwan.
"Demand generally is struggling even within Asia, and there
is a lot of competition. With the weaker currency Japan has
really come back into the export trade and has put aggressive
export orders. That has hit countries such as Korea and Taiwan,"
Cleary said.
Japan's yen has softened significantly against other
currencies in the past weeks as a result of a massive monetary
easing program in the country.
WESTERN DECLINE
All other major regions posted an output decline, with the
exception of Africa and the Middle East, where production was
boosted by a 14.3 percent increase in sanctions-hit Iran.
U.S. production contracted by 8.4 percent to 7.3 million
tonnes. The year-on-year decline is partially due to the
reduction in capacity after the bankruptcy of RG Steel.
The EU posted a 6.6 percent fall to 14.6 million tonnes in
March.
Italy's steel production fell 18.4 percent, due in part to a
production halt at the Ilva plant in southern Italy.
Germany and France registered contractions of 2.2 percent
and 9.6 percent, respectively.
"We're starting to see an acceleration of production
discipline in Europe," steel analyst Kashaan Kamal at Metal
Bulletin Research said.
"Conditions in Europe will remain under pressure for the
coming months, and we expect southern European steelmakers to
increase their presence in export markets to compensate for
this, looking for any sign of a pickup from Middle East and
North African buyers."
Production in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS),
which includes Russia and Ukraine, declined 4.5 percent to 9.4
million tonnes in March.
This was mainly due to lower demand from import markets in
Africa and the Middle East, which are building up capacity of
their own.
