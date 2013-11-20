LONDON Nov 20 Global crude steel production
rose by 6.6 percent to 134 million tonnes in October from a year
earlier, industry data showed, as gains in steel prices boosted
market sentiment in recent months although oversupply bedeviled
the industry.
Steel prices have recovered from a three-year
low hit in June, pushing some steel mills to increase capacity
utilisation.
Production grew strongly in China and other major producing
regions last month, the World Steel Association said on
Wednesday.
Output in China, the top producer and consumer of the alloy,
rose 9.2 percent to 65.1 million tonnes, the data showed.
Asian output gained 8 percent, also helped by higher
production in Japan, the world's second-largest steel producer.
Europe and North America, the second- and third-largest
producing regions, registered growth of 4.0 and 6.6 percent
respectively.